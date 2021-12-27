Skip to Content
Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day. The video, obtained by The Sun newspaper, showed a masked person in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II. The Sun said the video was sent from the suspect’s Snapchat account shortly before he was arrested. Police arrested a 19-year-old man within the grounds of Windsor Castle after a security breach took place on Christmas morning. Officers found a crossbow after searching the man. Police said the suspect is in custody under the Mental Health Act.

