Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:32 pm

Mama bear, cubs spotted napping in tree in Va. neighborhood

KEYT

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia have closed a road in one neighborhood after a mother bear and three cubs were spotted napping in a tree there. Chesapeake Animal Services asked residents near the tree _  on Bruin Drive _ to stay inside Monday and the general public to stay away from the area. Officials hope that giving the bears “space, quiet, and time” will allow them to leave. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski said dispatchers were first alerted of a possible bear sighting around 2 a.m. Monday. Later that morning, he says officers saw the bears napping in the tree and closed off the area. 

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content