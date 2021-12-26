Skip to Content
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

By STEVE LeBLANC
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 can apply for reimbursement from the federal government for up to $9,000 to cover the cost of funeral expenses. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has spent nearly $1.5 billion on funeral reimbursements since Jan. 20, 2020, the date of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S. As of Dec. 6, 226,000 people have received money. With more than 800,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S., it’s clear that many families who are eligible for reimbursement have yet to take advantage of the benefit.

The Associated Press

