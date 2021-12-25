Singer Tom Walker lauds Kate’s piano skills after recording

LONDON (AP) — Scottish singer Tom Walker has praised the piano skills of the Duchess of Cambridge after the pair recorded a Christmas tune that was shown during a carol concert. The 30-year-old Walker performed new song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here. He was accompanied by 39-year-old Kate playing the piano in a prerecorded segment shown during the concert broadcast on ITV on Friday. Walker said he had kept the performance a secret even from his mother. He told the BBC his mother “was in floods of tears watching it on the telly. It was beautiful.”