Judge upholds ruling against NYT over Project Veritas memos

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has ordered The New York Times to relinquish confidential legal memos it obtained between conservative group Project Veritas and its lawyer. State Supreme Court Justice Charles D. Wood in Westchester County upheld his earlier order preventing the Times from further publishing the memos written by attorney Benjamin Barr. The ruling released publicly Friday came in a defamation lawsuit Project Veritas filed against the Times in 2020. The newspaper says it’ll appeal the ruling and seek a stay. Publisher A.G. Sulzberger decried it as an attack on press freedoms. Project Veritas lawyer Elizabeth Locke hailed it as a victory for the First Amendment.