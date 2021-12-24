Daily COVID cases in Australia’s New South Wales top 6,000

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s most populous state has recorded more than 6,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time, adding a somber note to Christmas celebrations. New South Wales reported 6,288 new infections over the past 24 hours, an increase of 676 cases from the previous day and by far the highest number of cases in any Australian state since the pandemic began. The number of COVID-19 patients in the state rose by six to 388, and 52 people were in intensive care on Saturday. There was some good news: no deaths were reported and the number of people who have received one vaccine dose reached 95%. Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, reported 2,108 new cases and six deaths.