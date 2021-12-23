U.N. says 22 million Ethiopians will need food aid in 2022

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A United Nations report estimates that 22 million Ethiopians will require humanitarian assistance in 2022. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated in a report that Ethiopia’s already high humanitarian needs are expected to rise in the coming year due to the ongoing conflict, drought, flooding, disease outbreaks and locust infestation. The report says that the number of people depending on emergency food assistance is increasing in the conflict-stricken regions of Tigray, Afar and Amhara. It said urgent action is needed to reverse deepening drought impacts in southern and eastern Ethiopia, noting that the continuous drought-like condition in the south of Oromia and Somali regions is of particular concern.