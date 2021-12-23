Ferry fire kills at least 37 in southern Bangladesh

By ABDUR RAHMAN JAHANGIR

Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a crowded ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. Rescuers have so far recovered 37 bodies and rescued 72, 48 of whom are being treated for burns. There was no word on what caused the fire. Ferries are a leading means of transportation, especially in the southern and northeastern regions. In April, 25 people died after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized outside Bangladesh’s capital.