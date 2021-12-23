EXPLAINER: What was Potter charged with in Wright death?

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A white suburban Minneapolis police officer has been found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, a Black man. Kim Potter said she meant to use her Taser to try to stop the 20-year-old Wright from fleeing during an April 11 traffic stop but accidentally grabbed her gun instead. She was convicted on both counts Thursday. First-degree manslaughter. requires prosecutors to prove that she acted recklessly, while second-degree manslaughter requires them to establish that she acted with culpable negligence.