EXPLAINER: Veteran Hubble vs. new Webb space telescope

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Hubble Space Telescope and its upcoming replacement are vastly different. The deputy project scientist for the new James Webb Space Telescope says comparing the two is like asking if you love your second child as much as your first. With Hubble pushing 32 years in orbit, Webb is viewed as its successor. Hubble sees what we see _ visible light. Webb has infrared vision, allowing it to peer deeper into the universe, all the way to the first stars and galaxies. Liftoff is set for Saturday morning on a French rocket from South America.