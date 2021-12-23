40 federal judges confirmed in 2021; Biden nominates 2 more

By COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making two final nominations to the federal bench this year as he caps his first year in office with 40 judges confirmed. That’s the most since Ronald Reagan was president. Nancy Gbana Abudu, his nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, would be the first Black woman named to that court. The circuit covers Alabama, Georgia and Florida, where 8.5 million people are Black and yet there is only one Black judge on the 12-person panel. The second nominee, also a woman of color, is J. Michelle Childs, a U.S. District Court judge for South Carolina. She is nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.