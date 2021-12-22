Texas man gets 12 years on terrorism charge at resentencing

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of providing material support to the Islamic State group was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison after the government appealed his previous sentence, saying it was too lenient. Prosecutors say a judge in Houston sentenced 27-year-old Asher Abid Khan of Spring to 12 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release. Prosecutors say he was perviously sentenced to 18 months in prison by another judge. Prosecutors say Khan helped a friend from Texas join the Islamic State group.