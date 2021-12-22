Organizers say Tokyo Olympics cost $1.8B less than expected

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

Tokyo Olympic organizers say the cost of the Games is estimated to be $1.8 billion less than anticipated. The Tokyo Olympics ended 4 1/2 months ago. Official estimates over the last year said the costs would be $15.4 billion. Organizers now say that number is estimated to be $13.6 billion. Officials say the reduction in costs is because there were no fans and therefore vastly reduced labor costs. Olympic costs are notoriously difficult to track and there is always debate about what are and what are not Olympic costs. A study a year ago by the University of Oxford concluded that Tokyo was the most expensive Olympics on record.