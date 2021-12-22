Skip to Content
Danish shipping giant acquires Hong Kong-based company

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk, says it’s acquired Hong Kong-based LF Logistics Holdings Limited in a $3.6 billion deal. Maersk executive Vincent Clerc said Wednesday that the deal will enable the company “to go deep into Asia, which is the fastest-growing market.” Maersk said it will acquire 100% of the shares. The deal is one of the Danish group’s biggest acquisitions ever and is subject to regulatory approval.

