Published 9:07 am

Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert

By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A Congressional committee has launched an investigation into the promoter of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, in which 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge. The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Wednesday to Live Nation’s president and CEO, Michael Rapino, asking for information about the company’s role in the Nov. 5 festival and concert by rap superstar Travis Scott. The committee requested details about security, crowd control and mass casualty incident planning, as well as details about pre-show briefings on safety concerns raised before the concert. The committee is requesting Live Nation brief the committee by Jan. 12.

The Associated Press

