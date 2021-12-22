A village in India’s northeast mourns after deadly attacks

By YIRMIYAN ARTHUR

Associated Press

OTING, India (AP) — High up in the hills along India’s border with Myanmar, Oting village in the northeastern state of Nagaland is in mourning after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers. The Indian army says it was a case of mistaken identity and the soldiers thought some of the people were militants, but local residents have strongly disputed this. The incident earlier this month is the latest violence to shake the state of Nagaland, which has been embroiled in an insurgency led by local militants for decades. The attack has left Oting village reeling in shock and grief for their lost ones.