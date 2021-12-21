Truck driver’s trial in fatal biker crash expected in July

By KATHY McCORMACK

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The trial for a truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in northern New Hampshire in 2019 is now expected to start in July to give the defense more time to find and work with a crash reconstruction expert. Twenty-five-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of Massachusetts was days away from jury selection in November when his lawyers filed a motion saying they could no longer present their accident reconstruction expert. Their decision was based on information prosecutors provided to them about the witness’ prior employment with the Massachusetts State Police. The defense says they’re having difficulty getting an expert. Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty.