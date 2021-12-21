‘Summer of Soul,’ ‘Drive My Car’ make Oscars shortlist

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Documentaries about Julia Child, “Black Woodstock,” the pandemic and The Velvet Underground and acclaimed international films like Japan’s “Drive My Car,” Iran’s “A Hero” and Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World” just got a little closer to scoring Oscar nominations. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for several categories, including documentary feature, international feature, original song, original score, visual effects and makeup and hairstyling, including nods for Beyoncé’s original song from “King Richard” and Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme. Nominations for all categories for the 94th Oscars will be announced on Feb. 8.