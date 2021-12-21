Skip to Content
Jury seeks transcripts of accusers’ claims at Maxwell trial

By TOM HAYS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has asked to review the testimony of three of four women who said at a sex trafficking trial that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell aided Jeffrey Epstein in their abuse. The jury in Manhattan federal court requested the transcripts less than an hour after resuming deliberations Tuesday morning. They had begun their work late Monday, but they deliberated less than an hour before going home. They are deciding whether Maxwell assisted former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of teenage girls from 1994 to 2004. Maxwell’s lawyers say the government has used her as a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019.

The Associated Press

