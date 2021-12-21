Iowa man arraigned on 7 charges for Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man charged earlier for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was arraigned on a new federal indictment that includes a felony count that could carry up to 20 years in prison. Leo Christopher Kelly has been free on pretrial release. The 36-year-old appeared via video for his arraignment Tuesday. His attorney, Kira West, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. The most serious charge Kelly faces is obstruction of an official proceeding. Two other charges carry up to 10 years in prison. The remaining charges are misdemeanors carrying up to six months in prison. A status update on his case was set for Feb. 25.