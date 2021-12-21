Highly vaccinated UAE reports most virus cases in months

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has recorded its biggest jump in daily coronavirus cases in months, a spike that comes as the omicron variant races across the globe and the Mideast tourist hub prepares to welcome hordes of tourists for the holidays. The 452 infections, including two deaths, on Tuesday mark a rise not seen in the highly vaccinated Gulf Arab state since mid-September. Infections had plummeted to record lows, around 50 a day, just over a week ago, which had contributed to a sense in the freewheeling entrepôt of Dubai that the worst of the pandemic was over and life could return to normal.