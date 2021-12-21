Denzel Washington on directing: ‘I’m still learning’

By JOCELYN NOVECK

AP National Writer

Denzel Washington the actor has some 60 films under his belt, plus two Oscars, and at 66 is universally regarded as one of the all-time greats. Denzel Washington the director has just completed his fourth feature, “A Journal for Jordan,” opening Christmas Day. He says he doesn’t call himself a director, adding that he’s “still learning.” The new film, based on the book by former New York Times editor Dana Canedy, stars Michael B. Jordan, who says working with Washington was “a dream come true” and helped prepare him for his own upcoming directorial debut with “Creed III.”