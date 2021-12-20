Truck runs into US military vehicle on German highway

BERLIN (AP) — A truck ran into a U.S. military vehicle on a highway in Bavaria on Monday in what German police said was an accident. The truck driver was believed to have been killed on Monday, but the military said there were no known injuries among U.S. personnel. The U.S. military vehicles were on the side strip of the A3 highway and police said an articulated truck ran into one of them from behind. Police said they believed the truck driver was killed in the crash, in which his cab was destroyed. The military said there were no injuries “at this time” among U.S. personnel but eight soldiers were taken to a hospital for a precautionary screening.