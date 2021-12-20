Russian man charged in $82M hacking, insider trading scheme

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say one of five Russian nationals accused of making tens of millions of dollars by trading shares of companies using information stolen during hacks of U.S. computer networks has been extradited to the U.S. The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said Monday that 41-year-old Vladislav Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland on March 21 and was extradited to the U.S. on Dec. 18. No defense attorney was listed for Klyushin in online court records. The other four suspects remain at large. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says the defendants made $82 million through the scheme from 2018 through 2020.