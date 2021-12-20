Report details ‘failure’ in handling of 1st Smollett case

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A newly released report finds prosecutors’ handling of the initial case against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett represented a “major failure of operations.” The report by special prosecutor Dan Webb was released Monday. It details multiple instances of false public statements about the case by State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and others in her office in 2019, when they first prosecuted Smollett for staging a fake attack then abruptly dropped the charges against him weeks later. Webb concluded that some of the office’s actions may be violations of legal ethics, but he said they did nothing criminal. A jury convicted Smollett this month of lying to police in January 2019 about the staged attack.