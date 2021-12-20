Police: No ‘obvious trauma’ in deaths of 7 Minnesota people

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say preliminary autopsy results show seven people whose bodies were discovered inside a Minnesota home did not die from “any obvious trauma.” Police say all seven victims, including three minors, lived at the residence in south Moorhead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul conducted the autopsies but did not determine a cause of death. Police say blood samples from the victims have been sent to a lab for further examination. The victims were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check. Moorhead is on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota.