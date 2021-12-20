Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 6:06 am

Nitehawk Cinema puts its film-themed menus into new cookbook

KEYT

By LEANNE ITALIE
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a decade ago, Matthew Viragh was a Texan with a dream. He wanted to serve moviegoers booze and prepared food as they sat in their seats. In Brooklyn. But he had a state Prohibition-era liquor ban to contend with first. Viragh hired a lobbyist who rounded up some friendly lawmakers. In 2011 Nitehawk Cinema became New York State’s first legal dine-in theater. Viragh began creating cocktail and food selections themed to the movies he was offering. Now, he’s sharing some of his cinematic recipes in a cookbook. There’s a drink called “The Dude Abides” inspired by the film “The Big Lebowski.” And there’s a veal dish that serves as an ode to “The Godfather” called “Try the Veal, It’s the Best in the City.”

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content