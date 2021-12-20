Defiant in war and isolation, Hamas plays long game in Gaza

By JOSEPH KRAUSS and FARES AKRAM

Associated Press

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of trucks heavy with fuel, cement and other goods cross a plowed no man’s land between Egypt and the Gaza Strip each month — and Hamas becomes stronger. Hamas collects an estimated tens of millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at the crossing in the border town of Rafah. Israel says it works with Egypt to supervise Rafah in return for quiet. But there’s more to it. Hamas has only become more resilient after surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay.