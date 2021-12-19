What’s going on with Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial?

By MALLIKA SEN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The case for and against Ghislaine Maxwell has been made, and as soon as Monday, her fate will rest squarely in the jury’s hands. Maxwell has denied all charges levied against her. Her defense contends she’s being victimized by a need to make someone pay for the alleged crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on his own sex-abuse charges. There’s a good chance the trial will be over before Christmas, and the witness lists for both sides were greatly truncated. The whole trial was originally projected to last six weeks.