UN leader says more aid needed for crisis-hit Lebanon

By LUJAIN JO

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the international community has not done enough to support Lebanon, grappling with a dire economic crisis and home to over 1 million Syrian refugees. The UN leader has urged more support at the start of a three-day visit on Sunday to the small Mediterranean country. Guterres spoke after his meeting with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun. Guterres is expected to press for reforms from the country’s political leaders, who have been deeply divided over key issues leading to a paralysis of the government and parliament. The divisions have delayed key reforms needed to get negotiations with the International Monetary Fund off the ground.