NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 7th team

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams. Sunday’s moves were done in hopes of salvaging the season amid COVID-19 outbreaks across the league. The league and union made the announcement Sunday, adding the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs to the list of teams told to shut down operations. Canadian-based teams will not play U.S.-based teams from Monday through Thursday ahead of the league’s holiday break from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26. Postponed games are expected be rescheduled. All told, 27 games have been postponed through Saturday and 12 more through Thursday will be rescheduled.