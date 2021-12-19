Guatemala town bids farewell to victim of Mexico truck crash

By SONIA PÉREZ D.

Associated Press

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The body of Guatemalan migrant Daniel Arnulfo Pérez Uxla was laid out for the memorial service Sunday in his hometown of Tejar, in the highland province of Chimaltenango. Pérez Uxla was one of four migrants killed in a Dec. 9 truck crash in southern Mexico whose bodies have been returned to their homeland. He was surrounded by white and yellow flowers and candles at his tin-roofed home. Pérez Uxla was a 41-year-old ironworker who left for the United States in hopes of paying off a mortgage on his home. A total of 56 migrants died when a people smugglers’ semi-trailer truck jammed with migrants overturned on a highway.