23 injured when cable pedestrian bridge collapses in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in southern Mexico say a pedestrian suspension bridge has collapsed, dumping a group heading to a Christmas party into a ravine and sending 23 people to the hospital. The civil defense office in the Pacific coast state of Oaxaca say people from the town of Santos Reyes Nopala were walking over the bridge Sunday to get to a party when the structure failed. The injured included 12 adults and 11 children. Such bridges are not uncommon in rural Mexico. Most are supported by a combination of steel cables and wooden planks, but some are built with ropes. It i not clear which type of bridge was involved in the collapse.