Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen dies after COVID battle

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen has died at age 52. The Ferndale Republican’s death Friday came weeks after he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in El Salvador, though his cause of death wasn’t immediately released. The state Senate Republican Caucus confirmed Ericksen’s passing Saturday. The senator last month reached out to Republican colleagues saying he had taken a trip to El Salvador and tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after he arrived. Reasons for his visit were unclear. In a message to state House and Senate members, Ericksen asked for advice on how to receive monoclonal antibodies, which weren’t available in the Latin American nation.