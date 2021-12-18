Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 100, mayors appeal for aid

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The governor of an island province in the central Philippines says at least 63 people have died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in more than half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to at least 112. Governor Arthur Yap of Bohol province says 10 others were missing and 13 injured, and suggested the fatalities may still considerably increase with many mayors unable to report back to him due to downed communications. He appealed for food packs and drinking water. Officials on Dinagat Islands, one of the hard-hit provinces first pounded by the typhoon, separately reported 10 deaths from just a few towns.