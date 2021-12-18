Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has sent a pair of nuclear-capable long-range bombers to patrol the skies over Belarus and to underline close defense ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West. The Russian Defense Ministry said the two Tu-22M3 strategic strike bombers practiced “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defense” on Saturday. Su-30 fighter jets that Russia has supplied to Belarus escorted the bombers. The four-hour patrol marked Russia’s third such mission in Belarus since last month and took place amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border. Some Ukrainian officials have voiced concern that Russia may use Belarus as a base for attacking their country from the north.