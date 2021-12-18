Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:28 am

Police detain Palestinian woman accused of stabbing settler

KEYT

By JACK JEFFERY
Associated Press

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Police officials say they have detained a Palestinian woman after she stabbed and lightly wounded a Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank. They say officers arrested the 65-year-old Palestinian woman after she stabbed and wrestled with the 38-year-old settler in the center of the highly contested city of Hebron on Saturday. The city has become a frequent flashpoint between settlers and Palestinians. The stabbing comes amid two days of violence across the northern West Bank. On Thursday evening, a Jewish settler was shot dead by Palestinian gunmen igniting a string of settler retaliation attacks. Israeli leaders have vowed to find the assailants responsible for Thursday’s killing.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content