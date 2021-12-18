Indian man beaten to death inside historic Sikh temple

NEW DELHI (AP) — A man has been beaten to death in the northern Indian city of Amritsar after he allegedly attempted to commit a sacrilegious act inside the historic Golden Temple, one of Sikhs’ most revered shrines. Media reported the incident occurred during the daily evening prayer Saturday when the man jumped over a railing inside the inner sanctum and attempted to grab a sword that was kept near the Sikh holy book. Footage showed people inside the temple rushing to stop him. Police told New Delhi Television that the man was killed after the incident and that they were checking CCTV footage to glean more information. The chief minister of Punjab state, where Amritsar is located, strongly condemned the act to attempt sacrilege at the temple.