Gas explosion in sewer kills 12 in Pakistan’s largest city

By ADIL JAWAD

Associated Press

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, has killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others. A police spokesman said the blast Saturday was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a bank building. He said it was not yet clear what ignited the gas. A doctor at a trauma center said 10 people were killed and 13 others were injured, at least three critically. A senior police officer later said two of the injured died at the hospital, raising the death toll to 12.