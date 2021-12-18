Experts: Potter missed chance to explain Taser-gun mix-up

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright alternated between tears, statements of remorse and clipped, matter-of-fact answers as she testified at her trial on manslaughter charges in the death of the Black motorist. But Kim Potter’s testimony on Friday was notably scant on a key element of her defense – that she made a mistake when she drew her handgun instead of her Taser and killed Wright during a traffic stop last April in Brooklyn Center. Some legal experts said it appeared to be a missed opportunity for Potter to tell jurors how a mix-up might have occurred and what she was thinking — and that some jurors were likely waiting to hear just that.