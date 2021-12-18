Netherlands ‘going into lockdown again’ to curb omicron

By DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. The Dutch government has gone the farthest, imposing a new nationwide lockdown starting Sunday. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said all non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. In what is surely to prove a major disappointment, the lockdown terms also rein in private holiday celebrations. Rutte says residents only will be permitted two visitors except for Christmas and New Year’s, when four will be allowed. Before the Dutch announcement, Ireland imposed an 8 p.m. pub curfew, and Paris canceled its New Year’s Eve fireworks.