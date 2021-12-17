Toughest sentence yet for any Capitol rioter: over 5 years

By COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Capitol rioter who attacked police officers working to hold back the angry mob on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to more than five years behind bars, the most so far for anyone sentenced in the insurrection. Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, Florida, wept as he told a U.S. district judge in Washington that he recently watched a video of his actions that day and was horrified. Palmer was one of several rioters sentenced Friday. A college student who posted online that “Infamy is just as good as fame” after she climbed through a broken window at the Capitol was sentenced to a month in jail.