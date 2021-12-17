Plea deal reached in San Francisco public corruption case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s former public works director has agreed to plead guilty to accepting bribes and kickbacks to settle a federal corruption case that has ensnared several City Hall officials and insiders. Federal prosecutors said Mohammed Nuru admitted to a “staggering amount of public corruption” as part of the plea deal signed Friday. They include instances where he accepted money, international trips, jewelry, restaurant meals and other goods and services from city contractors and developers in exchange for preferential treatment and confidential information about city business. Nuru’s attorney said his client is ready to accept responsibility and has “learned a lot from his past mistakes.”