Ken Kragen, who helped organize ‘We Are the World,’ dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Kragen, a top entertainment producer, manager and philanthropist who turned to such clients as Lionel Richie and Kenny Rogers in helping to organize the 1985 all-star charity single “We Are the World,” has died. He was 85. A statement released by his family says Kragen died at his home in Los Angeles. “We Are the World,” co-written by Richie and Michael Jackson, sold tens of millions of copies and won Grammys for record and song of the year. Kagen later received a United Nations Peace Medal. His other charitable works included the “Hands Across America” fundraiser, when a cross country human chain featured everyone from President Ronald Reagan to Yoko Ono to Robin Williams.