Indonesia raises Semeru volcano alert, fearing new eruption

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have raised the alert level for the highest volcano on Java island, saying Mount Semeru could blow up again after a sudden eruption earlier this month left 48 people dead and 36 missing in villages that were buried in layers of mud. Indonesia’s geological agency says it picked up increasing activity that could trigger an avalanche of lava and searing gas, similar to the Dec. 4 eruption, which was preceded by heavy monsoon rains that partially collapsed a lava dome. The energy minister said that tons of sand ejected by the volcano clogged the river in the path of the lava flow, which could threaten surrounding areas.