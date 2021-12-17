Skip to Content
Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud case heads to the jury

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury that will weigh 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes finally got the case late Friday after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley. The hand-off came after lawyers for the opposing sides wrapped up a second day of painstaking final arguments to sum up their respective interpretations of the evidence submitted to the jury. That included the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and more than 900 exhibits. The eight men and four women on the jury began their deliberations late on Friday and will take the weekend off before resuming Monday morning.

The Associated Press

