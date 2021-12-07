Hungarian deputy minister suspected of accepting bribes

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s chief prosecutor has submitted a motion to the speaker of parliament to revoke the immunity of a governing party lawmaker who is suspected of accepting bribes and other crimes. The chief prosecutor said in a statement Tuesday that governing party lawmaker and deputy justice minister Pal Volner was being investigated for accepting regular payments of up to $15,000. Volner is suspected of agreeing to handle certain legal cases in return for the bribes. The move is a rare instance of a high-ranking Hungarian official being targeted by an official investigation.