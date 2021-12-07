Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:27 am

Gunman opens fire in Moscow services center, kills 2 people

KEYT

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities and Russian media say a gunman opened fire in a Moscow government services center and killed two people, reportedly after being told to put on a face mask. Four other people were wounded. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Twitter that a suspect was detained. Sobyanin didn’t offer any details about the assailant or his possible motive, saying only that the incident took place Tuesday afternoon in the southeast of the city. A Russian Interior Ministry spokesperson says the suspect is a 45-year-old Moscow resident. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe on charges of murder and illegal arms trafficking. Gun ownership is severely restricted in Russia.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content