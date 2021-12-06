Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran amid nuclear talks

By NASSER KARIMI and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates has met with Iran’s hard-line president in Tehran. Monday’s visit is a major step for the UAE, which views the Islamic Republic as its main regional threat. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit comes as the Emirates and Saudi Arabia both negotiate with Iran amid efforts in Vienna to save Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The UAE, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, reached a diplomatic recognition deal last year with Israel, which increased tensions with Tehran. The UAE has long served as a lifeline to the outside world for Iran amid international sanctions.