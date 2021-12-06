Report: Building collapse in southern Egypt kills 3 children

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian state-run media are saying that an apartment building collapsed in a southern province, killing at least three children. The daily Al-Ahram says rescue teams retrieved at least nine injured from the rubble of the two-story building that collapsed on Monday in the district of Ihnasiya in Beni Suef province. Two brothers, aged 8 and 12 and their 11-year-old sister were killed. It was not immediately known what caused the collapse but such incidents are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.